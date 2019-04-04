Getting Children Out Of Marriages Into Classrooms



BY WEZZIE GONDWE, WORLD VISION COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Loud and Clear: Pupils raising awareness on the ills of child marriages-All pictures by Wezzie Gondwe, World Vision Communications Officer

While her friends were busy preparing for their grade 8 classes, Thamu aged 14 was preparing bathing water for her husband. She was now somebody’s wife, and no longer a child in her father’s house.

Asking her why she got married so young, her answer was simple but carried a heavy weight of sadness beneath it.

“Poverty,” she said in a low voice.

In traditional Authority Mbelwa, Mzimba district where World Vision operates through Mutendere Area Program, poverty and peer pressure often pushed young children especially girls to bend to the desire to get married.

“It pained my heart to see such a brilliant child drop out of school to get married. I noticed her absence from school midway through examinations, I had to go and fetch her to at least sit for the rest of the remaining papers,” says madam Esther, Thamu’s teacher.

When Thamu agreed to come and write the exams, Madam Esther took that for a sign that she was willing to come back to school.

“As a teacher I swore that I would put in all the effort I could muster to see that Thamu was back in school. Marriage is not meant for girls as young as Thamu.

With the help of a Mother group, Madam Esther and the group started by approaching the Village Headman to seek approval to have a chat with Thamu’s parents on how they could get her back in school.

Thamu with her mother who is now taking care of the baby

“The village headman was very supportive and he encouraged us to go and meet the parents. He even told us that we are free to go to any household that has supported child marriages,” says Madam Esther.

They then paid Thamu’s parents a visit and provided counseling so that both the child and the parents fully understood the risks of early pregnancies, and, how much the child stood to gain by being educated. They made sure to point out concrete examples of young ladies who are educated and working in the community for government and other organizations like World Vision.

This prompted Thamu to get back to school and her parents were also in support of the decision.

“I am glad I came back to sit for the examinations because I passed and I am now in Form 1. Being married and having a baby got me deeper into financial problems than solving them. My parents now take care of my baby and I can manage to focus on my studies. I am thankful to my teacher and the Mother Group,” says Thamu.

All this did not just happen on its own. World Vision through MLEARN interventions aimed at building the capacity of Mother groups, PTAs, and SMCs in retaining children (especially girls) in school equipped Madam Esther and the entire Mother Group with the right knowledge and skills to embark on a project of bringing Thamu back to school and out of marriage.

The Mother Group did not only stop at Thamu, they also reached out to 2 others, Katie (married at the age of 13 old while in standard 8) and Tereza (married at the age of 15 while in Form 3). Katie is currently in Form 2 while Tereza sat for and passed Form 4 examinations.

Charles Chimombo, Inkosi ya Makosi M’MBELWA V during a solidarity walk to end child marriages

And Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa has pledged to deal with any chief under his jurisdiction who allows child marriage in his or her area. He said this during the Northern regional launch of “It takes Malawi to end child Marriage “, a campaign run by World Vision Malawi.

“ We cannot deny that child marriages are happening in our society and we should also not give a blind eye to it. Any chief who will allow child marriage will have me to deal with,”said Inkosi ya Makosi M’Mbelwa.

The goal of this campaign is to reduce cases of child marriage by 20% in Malawi by 2021.

The campaign which has already started rolling out in other areas is focusing on empowering communities to end harmful cultural/religious practices that perpetuate child marriage, improving life skills for teenage boys/girls especially on sexual reproductive health and livelihoods, empowering communities economically to provide for the needs of their children and ensuring there is adequate resource allocation by government to enforce laws and policies to end child marriage.

Inkosi ya Makosi M’Mbelwa who is the ambassador for the campaign also asked World Vision to help in ensuring that the bylaws that are in Traditional Authority M’Mbelwa are adopted in other areas in Mzimba as well as other districts.

“We have child protection bylaws which are working very well here in my area. But child marriages are not happening in T/A M’Mbelwa alone, it is all over Mzimba and the whole of Malawi. So I would like this campaign to replicate these bylaws in other areas in Mzimba and we can go as far as the whole of northern region. That way, we can fight this cancer of child marriage with one voice,” said Inkosi ya Makosi M’Mbelwa V.

In 2018, Mzimba registered a number of 243 children who were married before the age of 18 out of which 218 were girls. The number of these cases would even be more because some child marriage cases go unreported.

Inkosi ya Makosi M’MBELWA V appreciating some of the initiatives World Vision Malawi is implementing to end child marriages

World Vision Malawi director of programmes Charles Chimombo has described the figure as “huge”.

“Child marriage is a catastrophe. It is a hidden epidemic. If it is not well responded to, it will lead to serious issues that jeopardize girls’ future, sur­vival, health and education,” he said.

Chimombo said his organisation is concerned that despite all efforts to improve education in the country, child marriages prevail.

He appealed to the community to report any perpetrators of child marriage as well as violence against children.

“Our laws say child marriage is a crime and there are no two ways about it. We find those people, let’s not shield them. Let’s not even call for meetings but send them straight to the police- that’s where they will find their daily work- away from our boys and girls,” said Chimombo.

In Malawi more than 32% of girls are married before the age of 18 and 12% are married before the age of 15. So approximately one in every three girls are married before the age of 18.