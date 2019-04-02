Chiradzulu-Central Lagging Behind In Development…Vote For DPP If You Want This Area To Develop-Mwanamveka

Mwanamvekha cutting the ribbon to mark the official campaign launch at Chiradzulu Central Constituency. Pic by Linda Likomwa

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha Saturday said Chiradzulu Central Constituency was still lagging behind in development.

Mwanamvekha said this during the official campaign launch and unveiling of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow Member of Parliament (MP), McTimes Malowa at St Michaels Primary School Ground in the constituency.

“I urge people from this constituency to vote for Malowa if you want this area to develop. This man is brave because he failed two terms, but was still with you. He did not give up,” he said.

He also thanked the then MP for the constituency, Mahomed Osman (OG ISSA) for withdrawing and endorsing Malowa to the position.

Mwanamvekha then pledged to work with Malowa in developing the constituency, saying it was only Chiradzulu Central that had an independent MP and they wanted all constituencies in the district to be DPP.

In his remarks, Malowa said he was ready to develop the constituency since he had already visited all the villages and was aware of the developments needed in the area.

He then thanked Mwanamvekha for the support he has given him by bringing electricity to the school in his constituency.

The campaign launch and unveiling of the shadow MP has been done following the national campaign launch by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on March 19.

The launch was also attended by other DPP officials from the region such as, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa and chiefs among others.