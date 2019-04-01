Petroleum Importers Limited Reach Out To Phalombe Flood Victims﻿

Kind gesture: Kadango (R) handing over relief items to Samson Semu

Major fuel importer in the country, Petroleum Importers Limited donated K10m worth of relief items to flood victims through World Vision Malawi at Dzanjo camp in Phalombe district.

Presenting the items, PIL General Manager Dr Enwell Kadango said the donation is in response to appeal for relief made by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika following the occurrence of floods caused by a rain-dumping tropical storm.

The storm moved into the Indian Ocean where it gathered and returned to land as Cyclone Idai, killing hundreds of people, destroying infrastructure and displacing thousands of people on the Mozambican port city of Beira.

Following the declaration of state of emergency in the affected districts, we at PIL felt obliged to play a part in relieving the government, and affected population of the burden caused by the floods,” he said.

Kadango said PIL will continue to monitor the aftermath of the floods after preliminary estimates indicated that long-term negative impact on food security, and livelihoods would be significant.

“PIL believes that government alone cannot address the challenge, and thus as private sector, we are duty bound to come in and assist

He added that PIL collaborated World Vision because the humanitarian organization understands the degree of the damage and the needs of the affected people. WORLD Vision works in these communities and have structures to help distribute these relief items to the masses.

World Vision District Programs Manager for Phalombe Samson Semu thanked PIL for the kind gesture saying it will go a long way.

“The affected people are in dire need of humanitarian aid and this donation is of paramount importance in the rebuilding exercise. I would like to thank PIL for coming in to alleviate some of the challenges being faced by these people,” said Semu.

While acknowledging the efforts made by PIL, Semu emphasized on the need for long-term assistance as people in the affected areas have lost everything.

Receiving the items, one of the victims, Ellis Simudya of Njobvu village thanked PIL and World Vision saying it has come in time when they are in need of life sustaining materials.

Malawi received heavy rains that led to floods in 14 districts. The floods swept districts more especially in the southern region, killing 56 people and livestock and damaging property and crops on numerous hectares of farmland.