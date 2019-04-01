MEC Launches Voting Process Sensitization Campaign In Mzuzu﻿

By Type Mbewe

Participants in a big walk from Mzuzu Civic Offices to Katoto Secondary School ground (2)

As the country remains with six weeks to hold tripartite elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday last week launched Voting Process Sensitization Campaign at Katoto Secondary School ground in Mzuzu city.

During the launch, a lot of activities were done to educate people on voting exercise. Some of the activities included, drama performance, quiz and demonstrating on how people are going to vote.

The day started with a big walk from Mzuzu Civic Offices to Katoto ground.

On the launch, the guest of honor was Commissioner Moffatt Banda who was also a representative of the Chairperson for the commission.