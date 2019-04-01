Dr. Jean Kalilani Launches Gospel Music Trophy In Dowa Central…As Chimulirenji Calls For Unity, Togetherness

The hightable during the colourful event

Member of Parliament for Dowa Central constituency, Dr. Jean Nachika Kaliliani has launched a whooping K3.5 million gospel music trophy in the district.

This is the second after Kaliliani launched a K5.5 million football and netball trophies with all the competitions coming to a climax towards the end of March, this year.

Speaking after the launch, Dr. Kaliliani who is also minister of Lands, Housing and Urban development said the competition seeks to unearth talent and skills in gospel music in the district.

Dr. Kaliliani said the competition will offer a platform for different choirs from various denominations to interact and learn from each other and at the same time sharing experiences.

In his remarks, Chairperson for the Mponela pastors Fraternal, Reverend Benjamin Shumba, said the competition would greatly help spread the gospel to reach out to all people in the district including the hard to reach areas.

Rev. Shumba said the competition will also improve the spiritual life of the communities by fighting all forms of Gender Based Violence, sexual harassment, burglary and theft, committing suicide and other forms of vices.

Speaking at the colourful event, guest of honour DPP presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji urged all Malawians to practise togetherness as the Democratic Progressive Party seeks to continue developing the country.

Chimulirenji said he was amused on how people of the district participated in the festival observing a large crowd that came to grace the festival as if it was a political party meeting.

Impressive:Part of the mammoth crowd that patronised the event

He thanked people of the district for being God fearing as demonstrated by them coming in their large number.

The running mate said Dr. Kaliliani is setting a good example for women that they are leading in decision making policies and positions saying developing the country rests in the hands of all Malawians regardless of their party affiliations.

Chimulirenji then delivered a message of hope to the people of the district from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that he will continue to develop all areas so that development projects are implemented in the interest of all Malawians whether they are in the urban centres and rural villages.

About 150 choirs from all the denominations have registered to take part in the competition which will see the winning choir walking away with K200,000, second placed K100,000 while the third placed choir will smile away with K50,000 cash.

Gospel choir of the moment, the Great Angels and Thoko Katimba were guest artists invited to grace the launch with Mponela Catholic choir one, Monica Fazili, Tchawale 3, Kapaza CCAP Tembenukani choir among other choirs attracted and changed many peoples souls on the day.

Dr. Kalilani will soon launch a bawo trophy in the constituency.

Sixty eight groups participated which only saw 3 top groups being given awards for victory.