MCP’s Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Slaps Chancol Girl Over T-shirts

Chimwendo (Right): Short tempered

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Richard Chimwendoh Banda on Saturday gave a glimpse of what life would be in the unlikely event that MCP wins the elections when he mercilessly slapped a Chancellor College student over party t shirts.

Chimwendoh, believed to be short tempered, was angry when some students wanted to get more t shirts than the others.

“I hear Chanco people misbehaved polandila ma tshirt. Drooze. Then ena anatsegula ku boot kunyamula tshirts and this angered Chimwendo. Some Chanco girl was trying to control the situation kumawalanda anzakewo ma tshirt to give back to Chimwendo but he thought akuba nawo and anamupatsa mambama ndithu. Okambawo akuti mpakana panatuluka piston,” said an MCP youth leaguer in a leaked WhatsApp message.

” The guys misbehaved and I personally, strongly condemn the act BUT if the facts are as I have heard, the reaction was way too much.”

“Reaction ya Chimwendo inali mbola. Nde izi zikuchitika Boma sitinatenge, nde likatengedwa? Not inspiring at all,” said another youth leaguer by the name of Justice.

Another one by the name of Mayuni chipped in:

” We are busy saying we have New MCP koma zachitika lerozi manyaka eni eni”

“Mbola comrades. Zosakoma. Did he not see the way Chakwera handled insults ku debate? We all need to emulate such kinda behaviour. Zosakoma comrades.”

“He should tame his temper osati zomawopzana what what..Mtsogoleri azidekha. Zandinyasaso ine nzoti ati he can dissolve Chanco Wing..nde osangoyipangilatu dissolve bwanji,” said Mayuni.

“Do we receive salary to be in the Wing??? I know ma student amavuta but reaction from Doy was Nyunsense,” added Mayuni.

Others supported the barbaric behavior of Chimwendoh Banda.

“Anaba ma T Shirt mugalimoto omwe amayenela kupatsa anthu ku Youth Conference ine ndikanakhala ine ndikanamumenya coz ndikuba Ana a sukulu akuyenela kukhala chitsanzo chabwino kwa ena osati kupanga behave ngati zigawenga,” said one notorious Youth Leaguer.

But Mayuni responded

“That thinking will destroy the party.Its about protecting the image of the party..Bad publicity kills.”

“The students were wrong coz their T-shirts Bulldozer had left them Ku Campus but they had no knowledge of that.The Doy could have handled the matter better.”

Analysts say MCP is still a ruthless party which should not be allowed to rule the country again.

MCP ruled the country for 31 years and killed thousands of innocent people who opposed its tyranny rule.