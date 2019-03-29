MCP Panics Over Chakwera’s Involvement In Albino Killing…Hires Expensive Lawyer, Threats Journalists

Malawi Congress Party which is in an electoral alliance with embattled cash gate queen former President Joyce Banda is panicking and under intense pressure, with the arrest of Chakwera Personal body guard who remains in police custody, after the court denied to grant him bail.

It all started with Chakwera hiring one of the expensive lawyers in Malawi to defend his guard, in a case which he was arrested for trying to sell Albino bones and uterus.

It is believed that Chakwera has put on table MK 7 million for the lawyer to defend his aide.

As that is not enough, Chakwera tried to convince the suspect to change his statement and say he doesn’t work for him, this did not yield anything as by the time the arrangements were made to meet the suspect, the police had already recorded the statement.

The past 24 hours, MCP machinery has tried to trash the story as propaganda but they have been silenced when new came from Lilongwe Magistrate Court that the suspect had been denied bail.

MCP being what it is well known for terrorizing people as they did the the 31 years rule of theirs, some MCP gurus led by Sidik Mia tried to intimidate and paid some media houses to withdraw the story.And it is Only The Nation Online which withdrew the story and apologised but Nyasa Times and other publishers stood by their ground and insisted there was nothing wrong with the story as National police spokesperson confirmed of the arrest and that the suspect was quoted as to have said he works with Chakwera.

We can confirm that one reporter from The Nation Publications Limited who posted the story on their Facebook page, has been receiving death threats.

Information coming in indicates that now MCP and PP are now doing a statement to distance Chakwera from the story.