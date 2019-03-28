What Does Chakwera Know About Albino Killings?

- Suddenly, albino killings erupt in Malawi. Charles Kajoloweka, Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo rush to blame Peter Mutharika on Facebook even before investigations reveal what happened.
- Lazarus Chakwera tells Malawians that he knows “a syndicate” that is involved in killing persons with albinism and selling their parts. His tone was to implicate President Peter Mutharika.
- Saulos Chilima follow and funds Mtambo, Trapence and some persons with albinism to organise a vigil at State House against Peter Mutharika. The motive was to bring Mutharika into the limelight of blame.
- A suspect of albino killing Dedza is killed by someone while in police remand. Government is blamed in big stylish media headlines. The man gets buried in Mitundu in Lilongwe where he came from but MCP bars anyone from DPP from attending the funeral or taking pictures.
- Bon Kalindo organises a recording from a prisoner which says Peter Mutharika is selling bones of people with albinism. The plot gets exposed.
- Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence write a long letter further implicating President Peter Mutharika and demanding him to respond to the Prison Audio Recording. They send the letter to BBC and international community but nobody takes them seriously.
- Mtambo and Trapence camp in Liwonde and start paying K25,000 to people and record manufactured evidence to implicate President Peter Mutharika. Their scheme gets exposed.
- Finally, Chakwera’s security aide comes out, says he has bones of an albino person which he is selling. He gets arrested but Chakwera hires a lawyer who says he cannot defend this immorality.
WHAT DOES CHAKWERA KNOW?