Breaking News: Chakwera In Hot Soup Over Albino Killings Connection…CSOs, Clergy Demand Answers

Civil Society Organisations to convene a Press Conference to demand clarification on Lazarus Chakwera’s connection to albino killings and abductions.

In a separate development, a team of evangelical church leaders is also meeting in Lilongwe to discuss the possibility of meeting Lazarus Chakwera to explain what he knows about albino killings and abductions since he told Malawians that he knows the syndicate killing and abucting albinos.

There is a feeling in the Church fraternity that Chakwera, a pastor himself, is embarrassing the Church. An insider to the meeting says these leaders are likely to issue a statement as well.