APAM Angry With Chakwera Guard, Nabbed Over Albino Bones Trade

By Mphatso Nkuonera

The Association of People with Albinism (APAM) is demanding explanation from opposition Malawi Congress Party president guard for being arrested over trading in albino bones.

APAM President Overstone Kondowe said in an interview on Wednesday that the arrest of Malawi

Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera guard, Dekhani Kaphamtengo 41, could be a tip of an iceberg that needs more probing.

“We demand serious and further probe, something fishy is happening surrounding his arrest,

there is no smoke without fire. As APAM we are very angry over how we continue being abused

and killed in our own land,” Kondowe said.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) that

the arrest of Kaphamtengo followed a tip that he was selling albino bones and a uterus and that when the suspect was first approached by

police investigators who pretended to be potential buyers, he accepted to have the human body parts.

“Arrangements were done to meet at Golden Peacock Hotel in city centre with police officers

who posed to be buyers at an offer of Five Million Kwacha.

“Officers visited the house and were told he had no keys at that particular time only to change tune in

the next encounter after he realized that he was dealing with police, and we arrested him on

spot,” Kadadzera said in a telephone interview.

He said the officers did not find the alleged human body parts when

they went to the suspect’s house immediately after his arrest.

The suspect who hails from Kasinje Village, Traditional Authority Kalumbu in Lilongwe

appeared before court on Wednesday

over publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the

public contrary to Section 60 of the Penal Code.

Police have since warned

that there would be no sacred -cows trading in albino bones.

Recently, MCP president said he had solutions to the killings of persons with albinism in the country but that he would offer those solutions if he is voted president of the country in the forthcoming May 21 elections.