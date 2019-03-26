…Joyce Banda Ali Chabe Chabe…

Former President, Joyce Banda, has clearly stuck her head on the chopping board of embarrassment and it is only just matter of days before that embarrassment is actualized. Her decision to join the MCP bandwagon smacks of emotions and a stinking personal vendetta against those she perceives threw her under the political bus. A big embarrassment awaits her on May 21.

There is a reason why Joyce Banda lost the 2014 election. Here is a woman who once upon a time became President of Malawi through an act of God but messed up any chance to elongate her tenure due to a combination of horrible decisions; bad friends and self-centeredness.

Instead of investing in priority areas to spur economic development, she chose to become Commissioner of Disaster and spent most of her presidency distributing ‘ufa’ to buy votes. And where is that department under OPC with a full PS whose purpose was to trade in soya beans?

She introduced myopic concepts such as a ‘cow per family’ and ‘Mudzi Transformation Fund’, which did not make any impact on the lives of Malawians; they quickly went just as soon as they came. She sold the Presidential jet to her South African based financial benefactors, and told Malawians the money was used to purchase maize (which also turned out to be a lie). She largely left government on an autopilot thus creating a breeding ground for the mother of all thefts – CASHGATE.

When she lost the elections, she fled to the US and stayed there for four years only to return after Uladi Mussa attempted a coup d’etat to snatch the PP leadership away from her. Meanwhile members of her party were like orphans without a leader (they still lack leadership), and scampered to different directions. Joyce Banda has never recovered from this fiasco and will not recover. She lost the only region where she got more votes in the 2014 election – the northern region, now emusipi says ‘tatola joker’. Is it Joker or njoka? Make me understand…