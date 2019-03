Mutharika being briefed

On Tuesday March 26 2019 President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited the site of the tragic Kampepuza road accident at Kampepuza market along the M1 road in Ntcheu- district and thereafter cheered some of the survivors of the accident at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Mutharika donates to one of the victims

Up to 21 people perished in the accident, while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries.