Oops! Another Chakwera Top Aide & LL Mapuyu Shadow MP Edward Chileka Banda Convicted Of Fraud

…Corruption scandal hits home in MCP

Chileka at the police station

Edward Chileka Banda, an aspirant for Lilongwe Mapuyu and a one time Chakwera Personal Assistant in the office of the Leader of Opposition, has been convicted of fraud and corruption in a case where he as Executive Director was forging the accountants signature on NGO cheques.

He was also pretending to be holding 50/50 workshops but would simply pocket the money. Witnesses in this case included Glades Mtalimanja, the accountants, Human Resources and Mobilization officers who gave details on how the scam was being done.

This conviction means that Chileka will no longer be able to contest in the 2019 elections, giving Joseph Njobvuyalema a free ticket