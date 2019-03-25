Dear Faustace Chirwa…

BY JACK BANDA

If I say that I have hope for Malawi, I say it because of people like Faustace Chirwa. This is what she said:

“…I don’t subscribe to the decision to work with MCP and it’s leadership…” Faustace Chirwa

Any person who truly loves Malawi and knows the history of our country cannot subscribe to MCP or it’s leadership.

Especially anthu akulu akulu ngati Mayi Faustace Chirwa that saw and lived through the atrocities MCP visited on Malawi have got to live by example to make sure that there is no repeat of MCP in Malawi.

People that are as principled as Faustace Chirwa, people that value integrity are a rarity nowadays. We need more like her.