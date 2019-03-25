Cracks Worsen In MCP

Malawi Congress Party’s rally in Salima yesterday revealed worsening cracks in the party following the coming in with Joyce Banda.

It has come to light that it was JB who sponsored the rally and this has not gone down well with Sidik Mia who been sponsoring operations in the party.

Mia now fears that his influence in MCP will die as JB exerts influence.

An executive official revealed that Mia is very angry with Lazarus Chakwera for bringing in JB. Historically, Mia is bitter with JB for not picking him as runningmate in 2014 elections. He expected JB to reward him for being the first cabinet minister to dump DPP while Bingu’s body lied in state in 2012 and join JB and her People’s Party.

The MCP official said Mia called Chakwera several times about the Salima situation but he was not picking up the calls.

After the rally Mia talked to Khumbo Kachale who is also not happy with the coming in of JB into MCP. Like Mia, Kachale is also aggrieved with JB for dumping him out of the running mate role in 2014.

Both Mia and Kachale had hoped they would have advantage in MCP but now the coming of JB spoils the broth for them.

JB also has issues with Mia for mocking her that “amayenda ngati bakha”.

Chakwera has engineered multiiple splits in MCP. He had driven old guards, kicked out the vibrant potential leader and allowed the hijacking of the party by JB and her PP people.

In addition, he has been swindling party finances donated by people such as Simbi Phiri while many of the party’s candidates have no money for campaign.