APM To Conduct Whistlestops Along M1 Road

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

25th March, 2019

HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA TO CONDUCT WHISTLE STOPS ALONG M1 ROAD

State House would like to inform the public that His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will conduct whistle stops along the M1 road on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019.

The President shall have scheduled stops at Dedza Boma, Linthipe 1 and later at Lilongwe Central Mosque in Lilongwe.

The President is scheduled to arrive at Dedza for the first stop-over at 13:00hrs.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON