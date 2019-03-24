MCP Manifesto Is Ambiguous: What They Write Or Say Reads Like A Sermon

BY JACK BANDA

MCP launched their manifesto of which most agree that it lacks serious thought and understanding not only of the issues that needs to be addressed in Malawi but also of the country itself. In other words, it is an “uneducated” manifesto.

Even the manner of writing, it is ambiguous. What they write or say reads like a sermon.

Take the screenshot statement for example. What is that saying?

Well, we can’t pretend that we don’t know what they are trying to say, we know. They want to portray the president as a humble leader. However, technically that is not what the statement is saying, basically what the statement is saying is that they will introduce a culture that will make the president a dictator.

Such ignorance is exactly how we made Kamuzu into a “primary source” of our destiny. We as the country had to transform as Kamuzu would determine.

I don’t know about other people but what worries me about MCP is not only the past, I am worried more about the present leadership. They don’t know that they don’t know. John Tembo was good perhaps because of his teaching background. We rejected him because of the past but fair play, he was more switched on than the current MCP leadership.