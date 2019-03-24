…MCP And PP Have Combined To Commit Suicide

Today the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had a rally with its strange bedfellow, the People’s Party (PP) in Salima where officials from the two parties took turns to castigate the UTM. It is very easy to guess the reason for that: it is clear UTM is the party that these people fear the most, and for JB the reasons are much more personal, which we will explain at an appointed time.

Just when MCP had thought it had all the chances to snatch power from the nose of DPP, boom came UTM to tear asunder that dream with its deft, smart and forward looking politicking that has seen it grow into a formidable force within just seven months.

Now MCP can only watch helplessly the drifting of the political tide towards UTM whilst clinging on to its old type of castigation politics. It is this cluelessness on the part of the MCP leadership which has allowed the old party to be infiltrated with toxic elements that are now sucking its blood from the inside to complete its fall. Now that CASHGATE has finally been smuggled to MCP to join its RAILGATE and BEDGATE cousins, the death of the party after May 21 will look like it has been hit by a train …