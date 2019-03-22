APM Condoles Ntcheu Tragedy Victims

22nd March, 2019

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

The fatal accident at Kapepuza

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madam Prof. Gertrude Mutharika are saddened by the loss of 20 lives and several people injured in a car accident that occured today in Ntcheu.

His Excellency the President and the First Lady express their heart-felt condolence to the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones in this tragic accident.

The President and the First Lady also extend their sympathies to those injured in the accident.

The President assures all the families affected by the tragic accident that Government will provide them with all the support they need in this difficult time.

May the souls of the departed ones rest in peace. At the same time, His Excellency the President and the First Lady join all Malawians in praying for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON