Oops!Another PP NEC Member & JB Bestie Faustace Chirwa Resigns: Says Big No To Nyusesi Alliance

To the Secretary General

People’s Party

The Secretariat

LILONGWE

20TH March 2019

Dear Mr Secretary General,

RESIGNATION AS PEOPLE’S PARTY DEPUTY PUBLICITY SECRETARY, NEC MEMBER AND MEMBER

I hereby submit my resignation as captioned above with immediate effect.

I honour the Party’s abrupt change of thought and its decision to form an alliance with the Malawi Congress Party and the part the PP President would play in the Alliance supported by the PP National Executive Committee including its Membership and wish the Alliance well!

Since my whole purpose for supporting the Former President and her Party has been to see her lead the Nation after May 21 her unexpected change of heart and her withdrawal from the Presidential Race has totally devastated me and undermined my advocacy in promoting her to be the country’s leader once again! I was always proud to associate myself with the Former President and to serve on her NEC. Suffice to mention that I don’t subscribe to the decision to work with MCP and it’s leadership, not for any negative reason but simply guided by my right to freedom of association!

With humility I thank the Former President and PP President for her support and her trust in me to serve her as her Deputy Publicity Secretary and NEC Member. God should always bless her.

Signed:

Mrs Faustace Chirwa

PP Deputy Publicity Secretary and

PP NEC Member

This 20th day of March 2019