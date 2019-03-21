“MCP Will Have To Defend Crocodiles And Cashgate”

BY JACK BANDA

Here are random thoughts of what is happening!

If there was no UTM within the dynamics, whatever it is the arrangement that JB has made with Chakwera should have been worrisome to DPP.

However, the move is good for the DPP because the move means that there are people that are not happy both in MCP and PP. The most likely destination for these people is UTM.

DPP and UDF will get some from PP, especially from the eastern region.

Knowing this, it would be foolish for UTM to invest money in the Eastern region. What we are going to see therefore is intensive battle in the central region between UTM and MCP.

In the north there will be intensive battles including UTM, DPP and MCP. …With Likoma, Kalonga, Rumphi, parts of Mzimba and Nkhata-bay, DPP has the upper hand. They know this and will put lots of campaign money up north.

It seems like UTM is well prepared for the central as we can see that they have a well crafted narrative about Kamuzu.

MCP on the other hand doesn’t know what battles to fight. At this stage of the campaign, with UTM around, parties are supposed to protect their strongholds but MCP is all over the place.

It is not automatic that JB joining up with Chakwera will bring votes… What votes? There has to be work to find these votes and that means a new focus for Chakwera.

MCP will have to defend crocodiles and cash gate while fighting away battles and that is not easy.

In the picture: it is fascinating how much file JB has. She must be taking this arrangement very serious kkkkkkk