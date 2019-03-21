LWB-NBS Bank Launches Metering Partnership



By Tione Andsen

LWB and NBS Bank Staff members cementing partnership pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has said the implementation prepaid metering system would help the board to generate more revenues from its customers.

LWB Director of Finance, Silli Mbewe said this Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of LWB-NBS Bank metering system Partnership.

He said the installing of prepaid meters has being implemented in phase following the Boards strategic plan to enable it increase revenue collection base and do away with mass disconnection campaign they have been implement.

Mbewe said the Board is owed a lot of money particularly from public institution due to non-payment of water bills.

On the partnership with NBS Ban, the director views it a milestone in which the Board’scustomers would have access to buy water token from the bank’svarious platforms.

He pointed out that NBS Bank has cemented its working relations with LWB by accepting to partner and enable customers on prepaid services to procure water tokens from all the Banks customer Service centres.

“It is pleasing to note that NBS Bank customers will be able to purchase water tokens by using easy mobile services by dialing #322* while those customers without NBS Banks accounts may have access to the service through the Bank’s customer service centres,” Mbewe said.

NBS Bank Senior Manager Channels and Customer Service, Gracious Changaya described the launch of partnership as moving in rightdirection in deepening and enhancing working relation by two institutions.

He promised that the Banks service to be used by LWB customers would always be operational 24 hours to enable the purchase water token easily.

“They can go to any customer service centres anywhere in the country to purchase water tokens for prepaid water for LWB. Customers should be assured of better service from us on the service,” Changaya added.

He said institutions like Escom, DSTV and Blantyre board (BWB) have been using their service in bill payments

LWB has a customer base of 80,000 and the board intends to roll out in the third phase of water metering system to all its customers.

