Blantyre Press Club Partners Ma Blacks In Response To Malawi Flood Disaster﻿

…Organise fundraising show in Blantyre

Blantyre March 20, 2019 —In response to devastated floods that have left many Malawians homeless, journalists under the umbrella body of Blantyre Press Club ( BPC) in collaboration with the Malawi’s reggae outfit Black Missionaries has organised a fundraising show on Friday with a target of realizing K3 Million to assist the victims.

Speaking in an interview Both BPC President Blessings Kanache and Black Missionaries Manger Ras Ray Halawa said all is set for the charity show at Mibawa Hall in Blantyre

Kanache said the initiative to assist flood victims underscores BPC commitment to respond to the and ease the suffering of the affected communities.

“Realizing that there are thousands of people in need of support following heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country, BPC decided to lead by example. We are journalists yes but we are Malawians and those suffering are our brothers and sisters and this is the more reason we decided to partner with some media houses in the country and the Black Missionaries to organize a fundraising show at Mibawa Multi-purpose Hall in Limbe this Friday 22 March from 8 pm,” said Kanache

Kanache said BPC is saddened that the majority of those suffering are children who have lost everything including food and school materials.

“The club is working with various partners including the Malawi Red Cross to ensure that every penny collected reach to beneficiaries. BPC is aware that people have clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, pails and beckets they don’t use. We are encouraging people to bring such things so that we can carry them to the people who will use them to the fullest this time when they have no any other option apart from waiting for aid from well wishers.

He added ‘We plan to donate to Chikwawa because it is one of the worst affected. We understand there are more people requiring urgent assistance in the district, and if we manage to solicit more donations, BPC will also donate to Nsanje and Blantyre.”

On his part Harawa said the reggae outfit was happy to partner with Blantyre press club for the noble cause of assisting the victims.

“Throughout the existence of the band we have worked with individual members of BPC and we found it an honour when we were invited by the umbrella body to work with it in this humanitarian cause. This isn’t the first time for the people’s band to work for a humanitarian cause; we have done it before for the Karonga earthquake victims and Chikwawa flood victims. This has been done several times and we as Malawian citizens know that what affects one Malawian affects all Malawians,” said Harawa.

Harawa said the band was geared to give out the best during the show which the entries is expected to pay k2500 at the door

“As the people’s band we will give our fans the usual Blacks magic.We as a band together with Anthony Makondetsa are very much prepared to give the people our usual best. Our fans must expect maximum entertainment on the night,” he said.

The Club has also partnered Malawi red Cross, Mibawa, and MBC as sponsors.