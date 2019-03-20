Road To May 21: Dausi Launches K2.7million Trophy

By BRIAN WASILI

Dausi congratulates the teams that played during the launch. pic by Brian Wasili

Sporting activities have been described as vital in enhancing unity among people in society.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi was speaking this during the launch of Honourable Nicholas Dausi Trophy at Mwanza Community Ground on Sunday.

“It is important to enhance sports in the country because communities come together for entertainment and it is through such interaction people become united,” he said.

The Minister explained that there are many talented youth in districts such as Mwanza but they lack exposure to be identified hence he launched the trophy.

He added: “This is one way of exploring good football and netball players and once identified by sports authorities they can be recommended to play in big teams.”

According to Dausi, experience has shown that youth who indulge in promiscuous behaviour due to lack of things to do in their life.

The K2.7 million trophy is expected to attract 80 and 40 football and netball teams respectively in the district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), District Sports Officer for Mwanza, Antony Makhanga noted that the trophy would help to keep youth in the district busy.

“Apart from promoting sports and togetherness in our district, the young people will no longer be found loitering around instead they will be involved in sports,” he said.

According to Makhanga, this is not the first time Dausi has introduced such trophies in the district.

He commended him for promoting sports in the district through introduction of such competitions.

Mana/bw/bn/tha