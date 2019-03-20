MBS Orders Castel Malawi To Withdraw All Sobo Orange From Market

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has ordered Castel Malawi to withdraw all Sobo Orange Squash drinks from the market by March 29 2019 failure which the bureau will start confiscating the products from the market at the manufacturer’s expense.

MBS says failing to comply will also lead to the withdrawal of the permit that was issued on Sobo Orange Squash in line with MBS Act Number 14 of 2012.

This follows laboratory test done on the product earlier this year following queries from the public that some of the new product formulation were showing some suspension of sediments.