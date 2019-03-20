Call It Ecobank Charity Shield

By Mphatso Sam

Ecobank has partnered Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for this year’s Charity Shield slated for March 30 to31, 2019 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Sponsorship package of K12 million for the two-day event has seen the bank owning the naming rights of the tournament this year as will no longer be called FAM Charity Shield but Ecobank Charity Shield.

Speaking at FAM Mpira Village Office on Tuesday in Chiwembe, Blantyre, Ecobank Managing Director, Charles Asiyeudu said the cause for this year’s Charity Shield which is condemning the attacks on people with albinism is what drove them to sponsor the 2019 Charity Shield.

He said the company is very excited to be part of the Charity Shield this year which is a way of fighting the attacks on people with albinism.

The Managing Director added that Charity Shield would kick start the season and that is why they started the partnership with the Charity Shield.

“We are not making any commitments. We still believe in football and we still believe in good causes like this. We think that it make more sense to partner with FAM in a long term basis even if it is not Charity Shield.

“We will see how this year’s programme is going to progress but we believe it is a cause that we are very happy to join,” Asiyeudu explained.

FAM President, Walter Nyamilandu said the desired objective that was set up for the Charity Shield will continue.

He said that, “it’s very good news for us, it is something we have been looking for for a very long time.

“When we launched the FAM Charity Shield, we did not have a sponsor. We were running it ourselves using the proceeds we got from the gates. It became very difficult to look after the teams and the future of the FAM Charity Shield was under threat,” FAM President added.