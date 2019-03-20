APM Touches Floods Victims With Compassion And Humanity

Reach out and touch

In the past two weeks, President Peter Mutharika has touched thousands of Malawians affected by floods with his humanity.

He was in the North on official duties when floods struck Southern region displacing thousands of people, destroying millions worth of property and vast hectarage of crops and killing 56.

Since his return, he has visited floods victims in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe and Mulanje and Thyolo. It has been a busy schedule for the President but he has been tireless about it.

Through his leadership, government and its partners have provided an impressive response, supplying the affected people with immediate needs such as food, shelter and medicine.

Whereever he has been, he has assured the people that none of them will die of hunger and that his government will continue giving them support until each one of them is able to be back on their feet.

His response to the crisis has been lauded.

But the President’s response is not strange. The quality of leadership shows in times of crisis. And President Mutharika has demonstrated high quality of leadership since he took over the reigns.

Throughout, Mutharika has surmounted crisis after crisis. Two of them were so telling. In 2015, floods hit 19 of Malawi’s 28 distircts, killing 200 people and battering the economy severely. Mutharika never wavered and led a humanitarian response of a scale never imagined.

In 2016, Malawi suffered the worst drought in decades which left 8 million people (nearly half of the population) in need of food aid. Mutharika assured no one would die of hunger.

Government and its partners distributed food every month to all those affected from August 2016 to April 2017. Malawians were saved.

In every crisis, Mutharika has prevailed.

As he often says, he is in the position not for politics. He is in the job for service. And he has been a man of service, something which ordinary Malawians see and appreciate.

During his visit of flood victims at Chikuse Camp in Chikwawa district on Monday 18 March 2019, one of the victims said:

“Our leaders should learn to leave politics aside and show humanity like what President Professor Peter Mutharika is doing.”

It was a reference to the African spirit.

Here on this continent, Africans share the happiness and the sorrow. Mutharika has demonstrated how conscious he is of this culture.

Like he has done before, in the past two weeks, he has been typically Malawian and typically African, sharing in the people’s grief and loss, healing them with his compassion and reminding them on the need to remain strong in adversity and faithful to God.

Malawians stranded in the camps needed this humanity.