Malawi Continues To Have Sufficient Internal Fuel-Says Mera

PRESS STATEMENT

AVAILABILITY OF FUEL

Magalasi (Right)

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) would like to assure the general public that the country continues to have sufficient internal fuel stocks and has in place strategies to ensure security of fuel supply.

Malawi imports its fuel from Beira and Nacala ports in Mozambique and Dar-es-Salaam port in Tanzania. Out of these supply routes, it is only the Beira route that has been affected with Cyclone Idai. Malawi has, therefore, increased import volumes through Nacala and Dar-es-Salaam and has also activated the Harare route to ensure continued seamless supply of fuel in Malawi.

MERA will continue to update the public of the fuel supply situation in the country.

Collins Magalasi, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority

Tel: 01 774 103/ 01 775 810/812

Email: mera@meramalawi.mw