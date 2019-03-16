Mutharika Cheers Floods Victims In Phalombe, Mulanje(Full address here)

President Mutharika’s address of the people affected by the floods. Mileme Primary School, Phalombe North

President Arthur Peter Mutharika addressed communities affected by the floods today at the Phalombe North Cobstituency.

Opening his Address, President Mutharika said that “as an African, I believe that when someone faces a tragedy, you go them, to visit them, to sympathise with them, and to support them. That is our African culture.”

“I was in the North when this tragedy happened. I had no choice but to cut my trip short to come and be with you, because when you are have a problem, I share the pain you are going through.” President Mutharika said.

President Mutharika has reiterated that:-

The Malata and Cement Subsidy must be used to support those whose houses have collapsed. The Social Cash Transfer is being intensified to alleviate suffering of vulnerable families. Public Works programme will also focus in the affected communities in order to economically empower affected women and youth.

The function was attended by large crowds of people. Some had walked long distances to see President Mutharika.