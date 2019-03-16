Mutharika Cheers Floods Victims In Phalombe, Mulanje…Distributes Relief Items

Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika today Saturday, March 16 cheered and distributed relief items to communities affected by the floods in Phalombe and Mulanje districts.

Speaking at Mileme Primary School in Phalombe North and Bango Primary School in Mulanje South East, President Mutharika reiterated that The Malata and Cement Subsidy would be used to support those whose houses have collapsed.

“As an African, I believe that when someone faces a tragedy, you go them, to visit them, to sympathize with them, and to support them. That is our African culture.”

“I was in the North when this tragedy happened. I had no choice but to cut my trip short to come and be with you, because when you are have a problem, I share the pain you are going through.” President Mutharika said.

Professor Mutharika added that apart from the Malata and Cement Subsidy, Social Cash Transfer is being intensified to alleviate suffering of vulnerable families.

“Public Works programme will also focus in the affected communities in order to economically empower affected women and youth,” he said.

The function was attended by large crowds of people. Some had walked long distances to see President Mutharika.