Aford President Enock Chihana Pens UTM, Threatens Withdraw From Alliance

ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY ( AFORD).

Lilongwe.

Email: rukuru64@gmail.com

12/03/2019.

To: The secretary general, United transformation movement (UTM)

Dear Madam.

I would like to express my worry over the delayed withdrawal of utm’s parliamentary candidate in Rumphi Central which is my constituency. As we agreed on 21 February that your candidate will pull out of the race,I was waiting to see the promise fulfilled,to my surprise your party is fully sponsoring and supporting this candidate.

I have information that he has received 1500 t shirts,2100 caps and 200 litres monthly fuel allocation. Madam secretary general,the above is an indication that the promise to withdraw this candidate was a lie.

On January 17 at capital hotel,the utm president expressed interest to have Aford as a partner in the forth coming tripartite elections. I promised hon skc that I would come with a few demands during our next meeting. On 21 February I brought my demands on the table. The following were the demands,

Withdrawal of utm’s parliamentary candidate in rumphi central which is my constituency Running mate position Five ministerial positions if the alliance wins the elections Positions in parastatals and government departments Foreign missions positions. Campaign materials for the period of three months leading to the elections.

Demand number 2 was highly debated as you would remember. This position was given to PP as we all agreed that PP was much better placed to take the running mate position than Aford. The name of Roy Kachale was mentioned and we all agreed and we settled for the second vice presidency to go to aford. I did not have problems with the choice of Roy because he is my brother, a true friend. Days later he was dropped leading to the divorce between PP and Utm.

That is none of my concern now but the big concern is on point one where iam facing very stiff competition. These elections are highly fluid,anything can happen.I have three more strong competitors.this is making me sick. Madam SG, it is an insult to me and the aford family to fight against utm at constituency level and support you at the presidency level. At least you would have supported me at constituency level the way am doing it for you at presidency level.

Politics is my career. Iam not doing any business, my source of income is politics and you should know the threat your shadow mp is bringing to me.

Suppose utm has lost elections and I have lost my constituency, where would I be?

Let us think about tomorrow and have contingency plans. If utm wins elections and I loose my constituency, the chance is there per our agreement that I would be second vice president but would not carry weight because I would be a nobody in my constituency.

Having put forward the above points, iam giving you a chance to choose between your candidate in rumphi central or aford as a partner in the forth coming elections. This is a very serious issue madam secretary general. You have two weeks to decide or I will terminate the alliance with utm.

Send my best regards to the president SKC.

Yours sincerely,

Enock Chihana.