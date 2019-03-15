Chimulirenji Visits Lilongwe TTC Which Was Gutted By Fire

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Evertone Chimulirenji, who is who is also Minister of Civic Education and Community Development, on Thursday visited Lilongwe Teachers Training College to appreciate the situations following the fire which gutted southern part of the school.

Chimulirenji visiting the gutted down hostel

Chimulirenji who was accompanied by Minister of Education Bright Msaka came at the college at exactly 7:40 am.

He was welcomed at the college by the College administrators, senior party officials and Government officials.

The college administration took him to the tour of the gutted facility.

Speaking to the media, Chimulirenji said he was deeply concerned with the accident.

He said it is sad that while Government is busy building the infrastructure, the same buildings are also lost due to fire.

He then promised that Government will find money and renovate the gutted build.

During the visit Chimulirenji donated K1Million to the 17 affected students.

In his reaction to the coming of Chimulirenji, Head of Science and Mathematics Department, Miriam Bulambo thanks the runningmate fot the prompt visit.

Bulambo said the money donated at the school will go along way in restoring lives of students who have lost their properties.