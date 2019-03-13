Poly Genius Develops Spider Robot To Be Used For Security And Surveillance

Liyabunya: I started building the spider robot at the Design Studio

The Polytechnic Design studio member Chiyamiko Liyabunya has developed a spider robot which could be used for security and surveillance.

Liyabunya who has been a member for the design studio for over two years said, this prototype has been his childhood dream after watching robotic animations called spider riders as a child.

“I started building the spider robot at the Design Studio because I found the resources, machinery and expertise necessary for the production of the robot,” he explained.

The Polytechnic Design Studio is not only operational to students, it is also open to those who have ideas, but lack the technical expertise and machinery to transform their ideas into tangible products.

Currently, the spider robot is able to move, turn and detect an item. It is also able to take pictures if a camera is mounted on it. Through the program which it is coded with, it transfers the information to a computer or a phone which it is connected to.

