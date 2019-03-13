Mutharika Visits Flood Victims In Balaka, Mangochi…Distributes Relief Items﻿

By Kondwani Magombo

Mutharikas distributing relief goods to the displaced people

President Professor Peter Mutharika on Tuesday visited people who were displaced by the floods that occurred in Mangochi between March 5 and 8 due to incessant rains that the district received.

Mutharika visited one of the camps, Mponda Evacuation Centre, in the area of Senior Chief Mponda where nearly 220 men, women and children whose homes were destroyed by the rains are taking refuge.

He assured the displaced people of government support in form of better homes, food, shelter and other basic needs such as blankets and various utensils.

Meanwhile, Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) is on the ground in Mangochi complementing government’s efforts by providing immediate needs of the people such as food and blankets, among other things.

Over 15,000 people have been affected in Mangochi in ten TAs and 5 people, among them a man women and children have died either due to houses collapsing on them or they were washed away by flooded rivers.