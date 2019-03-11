Albinos For Sale: Kondowe Flies First Class To South Africa For A Great Holiday

APAM leader, Overstone Kondowe has taken a business class flight to South Africa for a holiday and to kick back and relax. He is said to be going to enjoy the fruits of the money he made from the demos held with the persons with Albinism.

Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo did the same after the April 27 Demos and the September demos. After the 27th of April demos last year, Trapence and Mtambo were pictured at an exotic beach Mauritania Island sipping pinacoladas and some expensive drinks. This was immediately after the demos were concluded.

After the September demos, they went to South Africa on a holiday.

Kondowe has joined the CSO “money team” and living large while the people they use for demos languish in poverty.