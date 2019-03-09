Newly Ordained Priest Fr. Felix Mangwiyo Dies In Road Accident

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi regrets to announce the death of Fr. Felix Mangwiyo of the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

Fr. Mangwiyo has passed on today, 9th March 2019 after being involved in a road accident. He has died together with three members of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) of the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

Funeral and Burial arrangements will be announced later.

Fr. Mangwiyo was ordained priest in July 2018.

May the souls of Fr. Felix Mangwiyo and the three members of the Catholic Women Organization rest in

peace!

Fr. Mangwiyo was serving at Masanjala parish in Chiradzulu district.

Rev. Fr. Henry Saindi

SECRETARY GENERAL