New DPP-UK Executive Team Ready To Support DPP Win Elections

Chala Mmwamba Chala Mmwamba: The newly elected DPP UK wing

Democratic Progressive Party United Kingdom (DPP-UK) has a new executive team.

The team was elected during the wing’s 2019 annual general

meeting on March 3 in Birmingham.

The new chairperson is Dr Neza Kalilani-Chatuwa. Previously, she held the postion of DPP UK secretary and showed great dedication and loyalty to DPP UK.

The list of the new office bearers include Dennis Mwandila, Vice chairman, Ken Mjojo, new secretary replacing Dr Neza Kalilani-Chatuwa, Charity Saiwala, Treasurer, Marvin Chirupani re-elected as Events Organiser, Adrian Chirambo, vice Events Organiser, Goodson Saiwala re-elected as Strategist, Tinali Kalilani-Alfazema re-elected as Spokesperson and Dr Kennedy Nkhoma, Coordinator.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Dr Neza Kalilani-Chatuwa said they were excited to have a new stronger team which is set to carry on doing DPP-UK wing supportive work to the ruling DPP party in Malawi by following the three pillars of integrity, patriotism and hard work.

“We are very grateful to our president Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for allowing us to work in the diaspora in support of DPP party and all

Malawians. We are encouraged and inspired by the many wonderful achievements by our president in developing Malawi and its people. We believe in DPP party and we are even more delighted with the great choice of running mate Mr Chimulirenji, which has made DPP party even stronger.

“The past year has seen DPP UK achieve a number of things. We fulfilled our goal to raise funds (about a million kwacha) through a 5KM big walk and buy healthy porridge flour for malnourished patients in Malawian hospitals. This healthy porridge flour was donated to Chikwawa district

hospital, Mponela rural hospital and Mzimba district hospital. We also responded to a fire disaster at Mangochi district hospital by donating mattresses which were much needed for sick children in the hospital,” said Chatuwa.

The team also reached out to Malawians, affected by the heavy rainfalls

which destroyed houses and possessions by buying blankets for the victims.

“We aim to carry on raising funds to continue our supportive work for DPP towards Malawians in need,” he said.

The new DPP UK executive team is already on course, raising more funds and supporting DPP party in many ways to achieve the landslide victory in the May 2019 elections.