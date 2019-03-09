Catholic Bishops Hail President Mutharika For Declaring State Of Disaster

THE EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE OF MALAWI STATEMENT ON OCCURRENCE

OF FLOODS IN MALAWI

Saturday, 9th March 2019

We, the Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, an umbrella body of the Catholic Bishops in Malawi, wish to join Government and the people of Malawi in mourning for the loss of the 23 lives due to the devastating floods in many parts of the country.

We further sympathize and call for support for the thousands that are injured, missing, displaced and rendered homeless following the devastating floods that have hit most parts of the central and southern Malawi.

According to a report we have received from our relief and development arm, CADECOM, the affected Districts include: Nsanje, Chikwawa, Zomba, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Phalombe, Blantyre, Neno, Mwanza, Dedza, Balaka, and Mangochi.

The situation follows a statement on severe weather warning over Malawi from 5th to 7th March 2019 issued by the Department of Climate change and Meteorological Services under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining which forecasted heavy rains accompanied by strong winds as a result of deep low pressure area in the Mozambique

province.

While initial assessments are underway to determine the extent of damage to

property and livestock, we join the nation in mourning the deaths of our brothers and sisters

in the wake of these devastating floods. This is indeed a National tragedy. Our hearts are

heavy to lose human life in such devastating circumstances. We are in the middle of crisis, an

emergency that should be of everyone’s concern and priority in responding to the needs of

the affected populations.

We commend the Head of State for quickly declaring this a National Disaster in his Press

Release dated 8th March 2019.

We hope and pray that this declaration will pour in a lot of

good will and support from our donor partners thereby treating this disaster seriously and as a

matter of urgency.

This is about human life. It is about human dignity. It is about human

rights. It is about the very reason we exist as a Church, standing for those in need.

As a Conference of Bishops, we are deeply concerned as an institution, which works mainly

with the rural communities that the most affected are the poor Malawians, some of whom

were already struggling to meet their basic needs.

While we struggle together to respond to

the disaster which has befallen us, we join the Head of State in appealing to all Catholics and

people of goodwill, donor agencies and our international development partners to spare

whatever we can to support our brothers and sisters who are trapped in this catastrophic

condition.

Finally, we appeal to our relief and development arm, CADECOM, the Government of

Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs, and other humanitarian stakeholders

to continue conducting assessments on the ground to determine the extent of damage and

respond to the immediate needs of the affected populations.

We will continue to join hands and pray to God in solidarity for the safety and protection of

the affected families. May the souls of our brothers and sisters who have died due to floods,

all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace!

Most Reverend Thomas Msusa Chairman and Archbishop of Blantyre

Right Reverend Martin Mtumbuka Vice-Chairman and Bishop of Karonga

Most Reverend Tarsizio Ziyaye Archbishop of Lilongwe

Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa Bishop of Chikwawa

Right Reverend Montfort Stima Bishop of Mangochi

Right Reverend George Tambala

Bishop of Zomba

Right Reverend John Ryan Bishop of Mzuzu

Very Reverend John Chithonje Diocesan Administrator of Dedza