APM Declares State Of Disaster, Cut Short Northern Region Visit

DECLARATION OF STATE OF DISASTER AND CUTTING SHORT OF HIS EXCELLENCY’S WORKING VISIT TO THE NORTH

Using powers conferred on him by the laws of Malawi, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has declared State of Disaster in areas hit by the on-going heavy rains and floods in the country.

Following the declaration of State of Disaster in Southern Region of Malawi due to loss of lives and properties caused by the heavy rains and flooding, the President has cut-short his working visit to the Northern Region.

His Excellency, the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will go to the Southern Region via Lilongwe to attend to the disaster situation.

The President is very concerned with the situation and has meanwhile directed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs under the Ministry of Homeland Security to urgently mobilise and coordinate emergency relief services to those affected.

The President has also directed the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to quickly move in and assist those trapped and displaced by the floods and the heavy rains.

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is assuring all those affected that his Government will do all it can to assist those affected by the heavy rains and floods.

The President is also calling upon all well-meaning individuals and organisations both local and international, including faith-based relief agencies, to join Government in providing relief to the affected Malawians.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

MZUZU STATE LODGE