APM Concerned With Flood Victims…Chakwera Ignores Them As He Launches MCP Manifesto

If history is something to go by, true leaders are gauged when natural disasters,wars or any other challenges fall on their people.

Their response to such situations tells who they are.True leaders are selfless, accommodative and have no tribe or race.

At the thickest to the national tragedy that has consumed over 23 innocent souls,leaving thousands destute and property worth millions destroyed; Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika has cancelled all his official engagements in the Northern Region so that he gives full attention to the unfortunate situation that has befalled this Country.

He has further declared a State of Disaster in the affected districts (almost all districts of Southern and Eastern Region).

He is leading Malawians to mourn our brothers and sisters who have died in the floods.

People in these affected areas are in a state of dispair,they need comfort and material provisions from well wishers, religious leaders,Civil Society Organisations,NGOs and most importantly political leaders.

It is however heart- breaking to note that opposition Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and his party are not moved since the disaster has only affected Southern Region and they are going ahead with their celebrations at BICC as planned.

Chakwera is nepotistic. He does not care about Malawians in the southern and northern regions.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT CHAKWERAS TRIBAL ATTITUDE:

-Chakwera absconded the Chilembwe Memorial in Chiradzulu (South)

-Chakwera Stayed away from Chiwanja cha Ayawo(East)

-Chakwera shunned Patrick Mbewe funeral in Chiradzulu (South)

-Chakwera recently ignored the victims of MCP attrocities most of them from South and East that were camping in Lilongwe seeking justice.

-Today Chakwera is avoiding the Flood disaster victims (South).

Instead he is leading his tribesmen in celebrations where dancing, ululations and drinking will follow in the night while hundreds of people are mourning in the South.

Sadly, Chakwera claims to be a God-fearing man and wants Votes from Southern Region. How can he get votes from the very people he keep avoiding based on their tribes and regions of origin?