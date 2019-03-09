Albinos Stone Former First Lady Callista Chimombo

Callista:Stoned

Protesters with albinism gathered at Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Lilongwe on Saturday chased and stoned Former First Lady Callista Chimombo when she wanted to join their vigil claiming that ‘she stands in solidarity with them’.

It was an embarrassing and dramatic sight to see the former first lady ducking stones and tree branches that went her way.

The police officers that were there came to her rescue and ferried her to the safety of her vehicle.

Chimombo is one of the pioneers of the United Transformation Movement led by Saulos Chilima