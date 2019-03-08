My Take On Runningmates Debate



In the last night’s presidential runningmates debate, Sidik Mia mostly rode on his authoritative and commanding voice to meticulously stamp sureness he is the man deserving to be the second in command. He started the very first question on a low note, not clearly stating his standpoint. But still, through what I believe to be powerfully rehearsed and calculated nonverbal cues, he managed to demonstrate the confidence of the one who desires to be a bride of the presidency. Towards the end, he shot powerful ammunition against those in doubts his political capital is not limited to the thickness of his pockets. But still, he somehow lacked precise statements that unequivocally pronounce undoubtful levels of intellectual stamina. The solutions he offered were nothing beyond average. He needs to be coached on the art of creating pervading and pervasive statements that sticks immortally in the minds of the audience like a magic bullet.

Micheal Usi, the shortest of them all, stood on his mastery of articulation and piercing statements that reasonate gigantically with his audience. He was the slowest to speak, but a giant of thoughtfulness. He evidently took his time to pick the most precise of expressions in his fat wallet of diction. From the word go, he started on a high note. However, he still needs to be coached on crushing a python on the head, and not skirting around, wandering with excellent ideas. He must internalise and target his responses to the questions. He was also seemingly haunted by lust to continuously stick to political correctness. His low levels of experience on government business was also emanate from his responses. However, in the end, he still gave his best shots and stood out as the most intellectually endowed contender.

Frank Mwenefumbo was my main man. He came prepared and well versed with most topics. He flew and soared on a jet of being the only candidate currently being a member of parliament, and actively in touch with specific documents to cite. He was very specific and precise in his examples. However, he sounded emotional in some responses. He needs to be coached on how he can balance up his expression with regulators of kinesics. He should begin practicing speaking with minimal aggressive body movements. He was also not honest with some responses. For example, the geophysical survey results was released few years ago, and interested companies were sold a copy.

PP’s Jerry Jana was calm and gentle. He spoke quitely and confidently. However, it just appears to me political communication is not necessarily one of his close strengths. He just lacked something. Even so, he ably answered most responses.

The DPP’s candidate, Overton Chimulirenj did not show up at the event. His absence energised speculations about his verbal abilities. I strongly feel, he needed to be there and tell the story of hunting from the hunter’s mouth. Whatever the case, he could have been coached to stand on nonverbal strengths and familiarisation with government business to mute once and for all his Thomas Didmus. Should he be the country’s vice President, come May, he will be doing the top executive work mostly needing him negotiating with international or local communities, be it that such jobs are delegated. In politics, one cannot runaway from the market place of ideas. Politics is that art of negotiating and making decisions. I pray he will attend the next debate. The job of those on communication payroll in our five major political parties at a time like this is to coach their candidates so that when they come in an open political agora, they should be deemed as the very strongest. (By Focus Maganga)