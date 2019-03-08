Malawians Call For Arrest Of Mtambo For Dumping Albinos As Mutharika Gives Them Food, Accommodation

In all Fairness, Timothy Mtambo must be arrested questioned and probably punished for duping,torturing, dumping people with Albinism and exposing them to danger. Blackmailing can also be another charge here.

I know most of you are already burning with anger as to why or how should Mtambo be blamed for torturing People with Albinism.

To begin with, APAM is a peaceful organisation that stands for an undisputably noble cause.Since 2014 there has been codial working relations between government and APAM until late January 2019 when HRD led by Mr.Mtambo hijacked the organisation for his personal interest..

Immediately after Mtambo and Trapence took control of APAM with Chilima pulling strings from behind the curtains, the grouping turned militant overnight and immediately stopped being a representative of a vulnerable community and instead it systematically metamorphised into Chilima’s political tool with HRD as guys as middlemen or brokers.

QUICK FACTS:

1.Mtambo and Trapepence conived with Kondowe to blackmail both the government and APAM and pocketed money for their cause.

2.Mtambo led APAM to defy presidential invitation 3 times and insisted for a vigil.

3.The budget for the vigil was pegged at K10 million(Transport to and fro,food,water and accommodation).

4.Using the money he pocketed he hired three mini buses that ferried nearly 70 people with albinism.

5.Mtambo never bought food or bottles of water for the group that he had assembled.

6.The group that comprised of small children,girls, boys aswell as the elderly spent many hours walking and soaking in rains without any shelter or food.

7.Throughout the day, Kondowe never did much of the talking, Mtambo did.

8.After the vigil was foiled, Mtambo escaped and disappered leaving the group hr had assessmbled destute and stranded.

9.People were left without any food, accommodation or water and it was getting dark.

10.Attempts to call Mtambo proved futile as his mobile could not be reached.

11.It took Presidential directive through Dr.Ntaba and Mr.Bamusi to provide transport, food and accommodation for the stranded group.

As we are talking the group is extremely angry at Mtambo for his suspicious and arrogant actions, especially for deceiving and duping them.They are suspecting the guy had ill motives towards Albino people themselves.