BREAKING NEWS: Thousands of MCP Victims Gather At Parliament Demanding Justice

Thousands of Malawians who suffered Malawi Congress Party’s attrocities in its 31-year rule have gathered at Parliament demanding justice from the party.
For 31 years, MCP unleashed a brutal terror on innocent Malawins. It killed them, tortured them, dispossessed them of their property and hunted them into exile.
The thousands that have gathered at Parliament are among the 22,000 that filed their complaints last year with the Ombudsman demanding reparations from MCP.
Since it was kicked out of government 27 years ago, MCP has done all it can do sweep its brutality under the carpet. However, analysts say MCP committed an equivalent of genocide in Malawi which cannot be forgotten.
They insist MCP need to be held responsible for its crimes against humanity. At best, they say, MCP needs to explain in its manifesto how it will deliver justice to the people it victimized, in the event that it comes into power.
Be realistic when reporting to people. You can be cheating those outside Lilongwe. I saw them around less than 20 in their numbers. It was staged by your DPP regime to accuse the MCP government in waiting.
Then why not go to court? Otherwise the name MCP didn’t torture them, or identify the person in MCP and call him our. Bakili, Richard Banda, Dausi, Ntaba, Henry Mussa, just to name a few were senior people in MCP.
Otherwise, stop this silly propaganda.
Iwe joku joku ndi mnzako ‘Walakwanji Chimulirenji’ yo, you are just stupid, I can say. Were you there during MCP rule? Some of us lost uncles chifukwa chakuti anali olemera ndiye ati asamafanane ndi Kamuzu! Lero you want the same people you victimised to vote for you! Over my dead body! What change shall you bring agalu! Kungoti tcheya wakalamba akanakusambwazani athakati inu!