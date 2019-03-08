BREAKING NEWS: Thousands of MCP Victims Gather At Parliament Demanding Justice

Thousands of Malawians who suffered Malawi Congress Party’s attrocities in its 31-year rule have gathered at Parliament demanding justice from the party.

For 31 years, MCP unleashed a brutal terror on innocent Malawins. It killed them, tortured them, dispossessed them of their property and hunted them into exile.

The thousands that have gathered at Parliament are among the 22,000 that filed their complaints last year with the Ombudsman demanding reparations from MCP.

Since it was kicked out of government 27 years ago, MCP has done all it can do sweep its brutality under the carpet. However, analysts say MCP committed an equivalent of genocide in Malawi which cannot be forgotten.

They insist MCP need to be held responsible for its crimes against humanity. At best, they say, MCP needs to explain in its manifesto how it will deliver justice to the people it victimized, in the event that it comes into power.