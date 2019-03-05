Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika Committed To Beat All 17 SDGs By 2030:Mzimba Water Project

The newly commissioned Mzimba Water Project

Since the adoption of SDGs in 2015, President Peter Mutharika of Malawi has seriously embarked on various national initiatives,making sure that the lives of Malawians are improving drastically inline with Vision 2030.

Through various interventions such as access to basic,higher and tertiary education,provision of maternal health facilities, transport infrastructure, portable water, food security; Mutharika is believed to be one of the few leaders in the Sub-Saharan region who is aggressively committed to beat all the targets in respective Goals being undertaken.

SDG 6:

Mutharika made a pledge in 2014 that before leaving office he would make sure that each and every household has access to portable water.Five years down the line, he has lived to his promise.

Attesting to this commitment are the Salima-Lilongwe Water project and Likhubula-Blantyre Water projects are underway.

Today March 5, 2019 President Mutharika is commissioning the multi-million Dollar Mzimba Water Project in the Northern Province, confirming his commitment.This project will provide safe drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people in Mzimba and other districts across the region.

President Mutharika who is seeking re-election in May 2019 polls is poised to win according to various pre-election surveys by some reputable Think Tanks in Malawi and abroad.The delight of people from Northern region whis is also considered to be the winning determining region, gives confidence to Matharika that he will have another 5 year mandate that will see him remaining in power until 2024.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Mutharika government has procured some giant transport ships worth millions of Dollars that will be operating on Lake Malawi, easing transport challenges currently faced by people in lake shore districts.

However,President Mutharika’s success story is not pleasant in the eyes of his embattled Vice President Saulos Chilima and Rev.Chakwera the leader of that country’s oldest party MCP.These two leaders are facing Mutharika at the polls but according to independent observers, both Chakwera and Chilima are heading towards disaster as their support they enjoy in 2018 is dwindling drastically.

APM after commissioning the water project