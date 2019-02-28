APM Holds Fruitful Meeting With Persons With Albinism: Announces Measures To Be Implemented Immediately

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI – PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release – 28 February 2019

PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA MEETING WITH PERSONS WITH ALBINISM

A group photo after the meeting

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika would like to inform the public that he met a cross section of people with albinism and their leaders today, 28 February 2019, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe. In his statement, the President has appealed to all Malawians to accept people living with the condition of albinism as important members of humanity whose life is sacred and deserve to live with dignity. The President has strongly rebuked politicians who enjoy politicising the suffering and deaths of people with albinism as a political campaign.

By the end of the meeting, the President has announced the following measures to be implemented immediately:

The President will institute a commission of enquiry to get to the bottom of the killings and abductions of people with albinism; The President has directed the Minister of Finance to immediately fund the outstanding activities in the National Action Plan (NAP), which include equipping and empowering police to protect people with albinism; The President has announced that Government will reward K5 million to anyone providing information that is proven to be credible relating to any conspiracy to abduct or kill persons with albinism; The President has directed Government to construct safe houses for vulnerable persons with albinism under the Malata and Cement Subsidy Program; The President announced that Government has started procuring personal alarm gadgets that will be connected to police stations in order to protect persons with albinism; The President has directed chiefs and religious leaders to engage with police and other stakeholders in participating to secure the safety of persons with albinism, most of whom are in rural areas; The President has directed the Minister of Justice to engage international investigation experts to be part of the process of getting down to the motives and people behind the killings and abductions of persons with albinism.

The President reiterate that people living with albinism need to be loved, protected, economically empowered and included in all economic sectors of society.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE