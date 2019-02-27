Poor And Concerned People With Albinism Differ With APAM, Want To Meet With APM

*PRESS RELEASE*

(27th February 2019)

*AN APPEAL TO MEET WITH HEAD OF STATE AND CALLS FOR DE-POLITICISATION TOWARDS ENDING KILLINGS, MAIMING AND ABDUCTIONS OF PERSONS WITH ALBINISM*

We, Poor and Concerned People with Albinism (PACPWA) would like to address the nation through Media and with a view to reach out to authorities, Citizens, Politicians and in particular the Head of State to hear our plea as we jointly rise to fight barbaric evils perpetrated on the Persons with Albinism (PWA) in Malawi

*WHO ARE WE*

PACPWA is an organization established to foster the plight of the most vulnerable, marginalized and poor PWA. The Organization has come as a direct answer to the issues that are affecting this group of which the overarching objective is to serve the interest of poor and marginalized persons with albinism.

For so long, PWA have been represented by Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) which has marginalized a cross section of the poor persons with albinism. APAM has adopted an elitist approach in its operations leaving out the most poor and vulnerable who unfortunately are in majority as regards to PWA. These are the target of the killings and abductions in the country. There is a difference between the leaders, executive of APAM and rest of the PWA as the gap of poverty and issues faced with is huge and alarming. Of late, APAM is becoming a more political organization with a select few elite at the helm and more concerned with their image than the plight of the PWA.

In light of the above, we came together in one mind to establish PACPWA as a response to ensure that we put our destiny in our own hands where we become brothers keepers and not trust the elite PWA whose focus seems to be a self-enrichment process.

*OUR CONCERNS*

PACPWA is concerned and would like to condemn the following:

■ The *continued abductions and killings of persons with albinism.* These are helpless and vulnerable Malawians that need protection from all Malawians and the Government.

■ That some *politicians and interested groups* are taking advantage of the attacks of poor people with albinism to make a political capital out of the abuses, instead of joining efforts to end the abuses.

■ The apparent capturing of Organisations that were expected to fight for the welfare of persons with albinism by some groups and political forces whose agenda is to self-interests other than those of persons with albinism

■ That relatives or people close to persons with albinism have been aiding and abetting abductions and killings of people with albinism.

■ APAM leadership has taken a stand which is more of a *militant position against the Government and have a soft spot with the Opposition political parties* thereby throwing the lives of persons with albinism into a dangerous political games. In this regard, the lives of PWA has been reduced to a political puppet which can be showcased for sympathy of votes and not necessarily assisting in addressing their plight.

■ We find the decision and reasoning of APAM wanting for turning down a meeting with the Head of State. First, we the PWA believes that dialogue with different stakeholders as key to addressing the issues affecting us while APAM feels that only the Opposition leaders should be met while the President and Government must be made to be our enemy.

We are saddened that the opposition political parties seems to fuel PWA disdain towards the Government while they have little or nothing to offer to the plight of the same group. For example, while we cry for houses and demand that Government must construct house for us, it comes as shocking to hear President of APAM on ZBS Radio during Tiuzeni Zoona bragging that the K45million that Government is offering to PWA is peanuts and likened it to a budget of press conference for APAM. Thats is very shocking and left most of us mesmerized that with that kind of money, we can construct up to 10 houses, but we are spending more on political fight, we are indeed our worst enemy and APAM is not exceptional.

■ By denying to meet the head of State, APAM has let Persons with albinism down and exposes them to political fight. Yes we are aware that many CSOs and Opposition parties are endorsing the proposed vigils, but in *whose interest?*

*WE ACKNOWLEDGE*

■ The efforts by the Head of State and the Government to continue engaging with stakeholders to implement on sustainable strategies to protect people with albinism.

■ The strong political will and multiple interventions by the Government, through its various departments and agencies, and other organizations and development partners to curb these attacks and ensure the security and safety of people with albinism.

■ The efforts by some individuals, and religious groups and leaders and communities whose work has helped to prevent some attacks on persons with albinism and provided security and support to them.

*OUR APPEAL*

Based on the above,

■ We appeal to the Head of State, the Government and all other stakeholders to continue with their efforts and allocate more resources to end the attacks immediately.

■ We appeal to Organisations and development partners to partner with the Government to form a formidable frontline if the abductions and killings are to end.

We appeal to relatives of the people with albinism to exercise their God-given roles as parents, sisters, brothers, uncles, family and friends and protect poor people with albinism instead of supporting abductors and killers of persons with albinism.

■ We urge the faith community, traditional leaders and communities to take the lead in safeguarding the welfare of people with albinism.

■ We appeal to all Political leaders to HANDS OFF persons with Albinism. May politicians from both sides immediately STOP parading PWA as tools for winning votes. Stop using children with ALBINISM in political Podiums which is not only an insult to them, but exposes them to Political violence as they are made to sing demeaning songs of other politicians and parties.

■ We appeal to all stakeholders involved to *STOP POLITICISING* the issues of people with albinism.

*GOING FORWARD*

■ We positively respond to calls by the Head of State and the Government and all interested and well-meaning groups for engagement to review strategies and brainstorm on further measures aimed at protecting and caring for people with albinism. *By copy of this statement, we write to submit our willingness to attend the meeting with State President scheduled for tomorrow Thursday 28th February 2019*.

■ We are ready to send a representation of up to *100* PWA from our structures to the meeting if they can be supported and guaranteed protection and safety.

■ Our membership *will not* participate in actions by any groups that undermine the need for negotiations in finding lasting solutions to problems affecting people with albinism.

■ PACPWA values engagement as the ideal way through which the abuses can be tackled.

■ Therefore, *PACPWA members will not participate in any activities that overshadow the importance of negotiations in dealing* with a common problem.

■ As an Organization we plan to hold a solidarity match in Lilongwe on Friday, 1st March 2018 where we call upon concerned citizens and marginalized PWA will come together to stand side by side and show solidarity on ending the issues affecting people with albinism.

■ We further plan to hold an *interdenominational prayers* at Comesa in Blantyre on Sunday, 3rd March 2018 to seek divine interventions on how to deal with these issues once and for all.

*CONCLUSION*

PACPWA joins all Malawians who continue to hold prayers so that God enlightens us on how best to tackle these attacks. We reiterate our call to the faith community, local chiefs, and community leaders, family members of people with albinism, the police, all well-wishers and the Government to hold hands in civic educating Malawians that people with albinism are just like anyone else. We too need love and care and, like every Malawian, deserve to enjoy all the rights as provided for in the Constitution.

We strongly understand that this fight can not only be won by ourselves, APAM, stakeholders or government working in isolation. We have hope that the efforts being undertaken by the state will go a long way in providing a conducive environment for the protection of persons with albinism now and forever. Our calls are not political as such we are not only focusing on who wins the 21st May polls but what our nation, united for a cause, can do for us so as to live happily and safe from these attacks.

As children of the nation and members of the UN/AU, we deserve a better society founded on the spirit of Oneness, Ubunthu and patriotism. We need more friends than foes, hence we appeal to our leaders to desist from antagonistic and demeaning statements on those who stand ready to work with us and help us out of these barbaric attacks.

Persons with Albinism, Deserve a better Society, it begins with all of Us!!

Signed

Francis Masambuka

*CHAIRPERSON*

Ellen Khonje

*SECRETARY GENERAL*