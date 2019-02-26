MultiChoice Malawi launches DStv Easter Promotion

The digital satellite television service providers, MultiChoice Malawi has launched an Easter promotion where by a total of five lucky families stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid Easter holiday for three nights at three different Sunbird Hotels: Sunbird Thawale, Sunbird Ku Chawe and Sunbird Livingstonia.



DStv Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda

Announcing the promotion in Blantyre on Monday, DStv Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said to qualify, a customer has to remain connected on any of its three products; DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and Dstv Compact.

“At MultiChoice Malawi, we believe it is our responsibility to take care of and reward our valued customers,’’ said Nyirenda.

Echoing Nyirenda’s sentiment, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda highlighted the business’s desire to create sustainable value in Malawi.

Said Banda: “For MultiChoice Malawi, there is a plethora of instances that show our socio-economic contribution to Malawi. Through investing in infrastructure, technology and most importantly, in people, MultiChoice makes a direct economic impact in Malawi each year. Our footprint spans three branches, 38 agents, over 70 accredited installers and two formal retailers’’.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Malawi launches an installer eco-system application for accredited installers to provide exceptional customer experience for its subscribers.

The application also aims at improving the processes for installations in support of the delivery of its customer promise ‘’ An easy, fast, reliable and engaging set-up’’.

According to Nyirenda, the installer Ecosystem will also improve customers’ experience from the time they purchases their kit right through to the point of getting the whole set-up done and watching.

“The Eco-system application will also provide ease in finding an installer, scheduling and ensuring that a job is well done the first time. All completed installations by an accredited installer guarantee a six-month warranty,” added Nyirenda.

The launching of our eco-system application was in support of MultiChoice Malawi’s mission of delivering great value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible.- AUSTIN KAKANDE, MBC ONLINE