ALBINOS TREATED LIKE COMMODITIES, SOLD LIKE A PACK OF TOMATOES BY HRDC, APAM, AND THE OPPOSITION…a 2 minute read

Recent developments around the case of albinos have exposed how far greedy organisations are prepared to go to exploit the poor. Especially people with Albinism.

While the nation is working on finding solutions, Human Rights Defenders, the opposition see Albinos as a ticket for gains.

MCP and UTM see them as ticket to votes, in the case of HRDC, a ticket to cashing on donor funds.

APAM’s President, Overstone Kondowe has now been co-opted into the greedy scheme, and he has now turned into Mtambo’s puppet.

CSOs are supposed to work with all sectors of society to find solutions to the national problems. But HRDC has been refusing to cooperate in the initiatives and engagements by the government.

APAM has now joined the bandwagon of hardened attitudes of HRDC, PAC, against the government – they refused an invitation to meet with the President. Kondowe’s priority has shifted from seeking solutions for the people with Albinism, whom he claims to represent. He has now turned APAM into a mercenary CSO like HRDC, who do the bidding for the opposition, and those who pay them.

Kondowe needs to remember that history is going to judge him harshly for prioritising selling his soul for twelve pieces of silver.

The most unfortunate thing is that it is not only his soul that he is selling, but that of people with Albinism. He is using Albinos as a trading tool for a sit at the table of the greedy CSOs.

While the MCP, UTM, HRD, and APAM are busy selling the albinos like tomatoes at a market (for votes and donor fees), it is the albinos who remain the greatest losers due to their devious greed driven schemes.

My only hope is that Malawians see through the abuse meted on people with albinism.

Let us call for an end to politicisation of the plight of Albinos. Let us call for a stop of the greedy mercenary CSOs from using Albinos as their ticket to cashing in donor funds.

Albinos are human, not commodities, like tomatoes sold for a fee at a market.

By KTC (PhD)