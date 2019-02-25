Utatu Woyera Parish Fundraises For Church Fence

Utatu Woyera Parish of Kawale in Lilongwe City has organised a Golden Paper Sunday to raise funds for the construction of a fence at St Philip

Outstation Church in Area 44 in Lilongwe.



According to an invitation the Parish Council has extended to Christians

and people of goodwill, the Golden Sunday Fundraising event will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2019.



The letter has been signed by Utatu Woyera Parish Council Finance

Chairperson, Matthews Chinyama, Executive Committee Chairperson, Phillip Makhumula, and Parish Priest Father Kelvin Khodola.



“St. Phillip Catholic Church has a big piece of land, which is at risk of

being encroached by the people surrounding the area. In view of the above,

Utatu Woyera Parish has organized a fundraising Golden Sunday to be held at

Utatu Woyera Parish in Kawale in Lilongwe on Sunday, March 3, 2019, to

raise funds towards construction of a fence at St. Philip Church in order

to secure the land and thereby avoid encroachment,” the invitation reads in part.



The parish council has since appealed for financial and material support

towards the construction of the fence.



The support can be made through First Capital Bank Account Number 05240030006

of Kawale Catholic Parish*.*



“We will greatly appreciate your consideration and support towards this

noble cause. The first phase of the project will require K10 million. Your

contribution will go a long way in contributing to the spreading of the

gospel,” concludes the letter.



Those willing to support the cause can get more by calling Chinyama on 0999878 889 / 0888 978 889 or Makhumula on 0991573805. ( BY WATIPASO MZUNGU)